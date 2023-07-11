Gunmen opened fire on a teenager and his uncle in Laventille along Parris Boulevard near Leon Street this afternoon.
The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m., according to police.
Investigators say the men were shot in a drive-by shooting and their assailants then escaped.
According to an unnamed relative, the teenager suffered gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital, and his uncle, who was grazed by one of the bullets, was also treated and discharged.
Police are still trying to ascertain a motive for the shooting.