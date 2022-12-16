Ian ‘Bully’ Roberts who was allegedly found with a homemade shotgun and marijuana at his home, was placed on $350,000 bail by a Sangre Grande magistrate.
Roberts, 36 of Power Street, Toco, said he was not guilty of the offences as he, on Thursday, faced the magistrate. He was placed on the bail and the matter adjourned to January 11, 2023.
He was charged on December 14 by constable Singh of the Toco police station with possession of a firearm and possession of cannabis, following a raid at his residence.
According to police reports, Toco police officers executed a search warrant at the home of a male suspect on December 13, where they allegedly found him to be in possession of a homemade shotgun and 500 grammes of cannabis.
The occupant of the house was subsequently placed under arrest. Following enquiries, the suspect was charged with two offences.