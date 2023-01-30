With Machel Montano gracing the stage despite advertising he would only be doing one show this season, and Bunji Garlin revealing that he would be registering his popular song “Hard Fete” for this year’s Road March competition, St Mary’s College’s Feteing with the Saints set the bar very high for all-inclusive events in this country.
The event took place at the college grounds in St Clair on Saturday night and was overflowing with premium alcoholic beverages, as well as various selections of food items, from sushi to steak, to lobster and shrimp, and pasta stations.
The decor was also something of class, imagination, and pure beauty.
The Express was told it was done by a team of people led by Ben Gayah, with a theme similar to that of Lord of the Rings.
Feteing with the Saints was hosted by Jerome “Rome” Precilla and Whitney Husbands and saw performances from artistes such as Sekon Sta (Nesta Boxill), Voice (Aaron St Louis), Alison Hinds, Lil Natty and Thunder (Dingaan Henry and Nyelon Williams), Nailah Blackman, Kees Dieffenthaller and Kes the Band, Neil “Iwer” George, Patrice Roberts, Destra Garcia, Fay-Ann Lyons-Alvarez, and the aforementioned Montano and Bunji Garlin.
Garlin told the crowd that, initially, he did not think that he would have submitted the song.
However, after seeing the reactions that night, as well as the response at various events and online, he changed his mind.
“Up to earlier tonight, I wasn’t going to register this song for Road March at all, because they say the song has nothing about stage in it; because the song has nothing about road in it, so I wasn’t going to register it. But I see all yuh wake up and it put something in my mind,” Garlin said.
The 2019 Road March winner then freestyled lyrics to the song, to put it more in line for a ‘stage’ event.
“I not crossing no weak stage, let me explain my analogy; any stage that I am crossing must be tough like the economy!” he declared.
The line then sent the crowd into a frenzy as fans chanted their support for the decision.
Social media was also abuzz with support for Garlin, with fans showing their love on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Montano’s surprise appearance was also a highlight of the night. He came on while Destra Garcia was performing.
At first, there was no fanfare or any hints of Montano’s presence at all.
Garcia began singing their 2023 collaboration “Shake the Place” which was released on Thursday to mark their 20th anniversary of the “It’s Carnival” mega-hit.
However, as the song continued to play, Montano’s trademarked ad-libs could be heard, and it all came to a cumulative head when he ran out to surprise the crowd.
The two gave a passionate and endearing performance, and the excitement in the crowd was palpable.
Montano and Garcia also then called out Roberts, and they all shared the stage performing classic hits as well as 2023 offerings.
Montano later hinted that, despite advertising his 40th-anniversary concert, the One Show —The Meeting Place, on Carnival Friday as his only “one show only” event, select events in the upcoming weeks may see him grace a few stages for a quick performance.
Dieffenthaller closed out the show in an ideal performance that was fitting for a “Saints old boy” (a former pupil of the college).
He also brought onto the stage Iwer George and the two performed their 2020 Road March collaboration “Stage Gone Bad”.
