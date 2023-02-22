Bunji Garlin

Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez)

Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez) has won his second road march.

His "Hard Fete" was played 135 times at the judging points, making it the most played soca in Carnival 2023.

Nailah Blackman and Skinny Fabulous' "Come Home" came in second place with 106 plays.

The third place went to Machel Montano and Patrice Roberts. Their collaboration "Like Yuhself" was played 50 times.

The songs were a favourite in this year's J'ouvert and Parade of the Bands in Port-of-Spain and San Fernando.

In 2019, Bunji won his first road march with his hit song "Famalay".

This year, however, Bunji was the choice of many big bands as masqueraders waited for the cue, "I ain't come here for no stand up, I come to party with meh hand up! So all soca people put yuh two hand in the air."

Blackman, a preferred choice by many, delivered live performances at J'ouvert in San Fernando and Parade of the Bands in Port-of-Spain.

OFFICIAL ROAD MARCH RESULTS

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation {TUCO} wishes to announce the Official Results for the National Road March Competition 2023.

Congratulations are in order to Ian “Bunji Garlin” Alvarez & Fay Ann Lyons who dominated the competition with the song titled “Hard Fete”, which played a number of one hundred and thirty-five (135) times.

This year, TUCO is partnering with Tourism Trinidad to announce the Visit Trinidad Road March Champion with a grand prize of 250,000 dollars and recognition as the latest in a long line of the most popular songs on the road since 1932.

 

