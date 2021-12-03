A man who was clad in only his underwear to allegedly buglarise a woman’s home and his alleged accomplice who had an adult toy in his possession were arrested by police on Thursday.
The two were charged for the offence of burglary and scheduled for a virtual hearing before a Princes Town magistrate on Friday.
A police report said that the victim, a 63-year-old housewife, secured her home at Tableland on Wednesday night around 9.40 p.m. and retired to bed.
She was awakened around 3.30 a.m. on Thursday by a noise in her bedroom.
The victim told police that she saw in her bedroom two men, one whom she recognised as a resident of the area.
She observed that one of the men was dressed in a dark-coloured jacket with a hoodie and the other was only in his underwear.
The victim raised and alarm and both men fled the scene.
Sgt Mohammed, PCs DeBoulet, Khan and Ramcharan responded to the victim’s home and they observed a window and a door open.
The window appeared to have been prised open, the report said.
The officers conducted enquiries and hours later arrested the two suspects.
Upon being searched, one of the suspects was found to have in his possession an adult toy.
Both men were taken into custody and brought to the Tableland Police station.
Statements were recorded and the victim positively identified the suspects.
During interviews with police, the two men allegedly confessed to committing the crime.
Officers also obtained CCTV footage of the incident.
PC DeBoulet laid the charges.