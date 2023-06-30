A thief broke into a house in Guayaguayare and stole a bag of chip-chip and a bucket of ice cream from the homeowner on Thursday morning.
And when the homeowner confronted the thief as he tried to escape, he dropped the bucket of ice cream and ran off with the chip-chip.
The victim, of La Brea Village, reported to police that he secured his dwelling house by locking all doors and windows and went away.
He returned at around 11.45 a.m. and while opening the front door to his home he heard noises inside.
Upon entering the house, he observed a man running out of his kitchen through a back door.
As the victim chased the thief, he observed him (the thief) holding a clear bag with many packets containing chip-chip and a bucket of Creamery ice cream in his hands.
The victim called out to the intruder, who dropped the bucket of ice cream and made good his escape into some bushes with the bag containing the chip-chip.
A report was made to the Mayaro CID and officers responded under the supervision of Sgt Mohammed.
Police were told that the 47 packets of frozen chip-chip were valued at $1,175 and a small bucket of Creamery ice cream valued at $75.
Officers of the Mayaro CID arrested a man for the offences of larceny, and housebreaking and took him into custody at the Mayaro Police Station.