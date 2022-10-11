Nine men were arrested by police for allegedly stealing a television, fridge and kitchen cabinets from the home of a 75-year-old woman.
On August 16, the woman secured her home in Edinburgh, Chaguanas by locking all the doors and windows, and went away, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
On October 10, while making checks at the home, her son saw several persons inside the house. A report was made to the Chaguanas Criminal Investigation Department, and the officers quickly responded and visited the property, the police’s post said.
Upon arrival, the officers made checks with the woman and it was determined that one 20-inch flat screen television, one LG 32 cubic feet refrigerator, two large kitchen cabinets, one stereo system, one microwave, one blender, and two 20 pounds gas tank were missing.
The officers conducted investigations which led to nine suspects between the ages of 19 and 22 being arrested. Seven of the suspects reside in the Chaguanas area, while the other two reside in Tunapuna and San Juan, the post said.
Investigations are continuing.