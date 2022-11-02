Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit did not mince his words to say that Nigerian Afrobeat star Burna Boy breached his contract after failing to appear on Saturday night for the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF).
Burna boy failed to arrive in Dominica as per his contract to perform for thousands who braved the inclement weather that evening.
Skerrit told media on Sunday night at Windsor Park Stadium that what transpired on Saturday had nothing to do with the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) or anyone in Dominica.
“Our airport was open, there was no bad weather, and all our staff was in place, so this has absolutely nothing to do with the World Creole Music Festivals organizers and the government and people of Dominica.
“There is a contract, and it should have been respected. I would have kept the airport open to having the aircraft land, we were prepared to charter LIAT and had the PM of Antigua and Barbados keep their airports open to facilitate the gentleman,” Skerrit outlined.
The prime minister should have honored his contract, it is an unfortunate circumstance, admitting that Dominica remained committed to their part of the contract.
Burna Boy whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu performed but as many patrons told the Express who was at the festival “it just wasn’t the same.”
He came on at 3.a.m on Monday in a shiny outfit ready to perform but as he sang the first five songs, the crowd’s reaction was lukewarm.
The Nigerian artist had to ask more than once if they were happy to have him there as the energy level was low.
Some people in the crowd shouted “you should not have stood us up on Saturday we were eager to see you then.”
Another person shouted “Burna Boy you really not apologising for what you did? After all that money was spent for you to come to the nature isle.”
However, his die hard fans were seen singing all his songs word for word or some even crying.
Coming down to his last four songs, during his 60 minute performance, the crowd then loosened up and followed his commands.
Burna Boy had everyone singing his popular song Shayo, some patrons were even seen crying, with their phones swaying from side to side.
However, the rescheduling of the headline act created complications for Trinidadian soca star Patrice Roberts, as she ended up waiting close to five hours to perform.
Roberts and her team were visibly upset by the two false starts they had and a short while later Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit went to her waiting room and apologised for the long wait.
When she arrived on stage after 4 a.m., she expressed to the crowd, who stayed back, how displeased she was by the wait.
“Next time give me the three million dollars,” she uttered on stage during the rendition of her popular Drink Water and Mind My Business”
“I supposed to perform for you long time ago, but you know what, they pay $3 million to somebody who ain’t mash up the crowd like me,” she said.
Roberts told the crowd she had feared that everyone would have left after Burna Boy’s performance and not get a chance to see her but was grateful that so many people stayed. “This means that you all are true fans,” she added.