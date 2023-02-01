Police are appealing for help from the public to identify the person whose skeletal remains were found in the rear seat of a burnt vehicle on Saturday night.
Homicide detectives were called to the highway in Claxton Bay where the remains were found in a Mazda 3 car engulfed in flames in a dirt track off the highway at around 9 p.m.
First responders PCs Harripersad and Regis of Highway Patrol South were on mobile patrol along the southbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway when they received information from a passer-by of a vehicle on fire at Cedar Hill Road.
Fire officers led by FSOs Lewis, Sirjusingh and Burke of the Couva Fire Station extinguished the blaze.
The officers observed skeletal remains in the rear seat of the vehicle.
The remains were removed pending a post-mortem at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.
Homicide Crime Scene investigators processed the scene but nothing of evidential value was retrieved.
The vehicle was wrecked to the Couva Police Station for further processing.
Also visiting the scene were homicide detectives Sgt Ramsahai and PC Ramsoobag.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-8477, or police emergency numbers 555, 999, or 911, or send the information to the TTPS App.