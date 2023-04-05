Burnt body in a box

POLICE are trying to identify the charred remains of a man found in Belmont yesterday morning.
The Express was told that officers of the Port of Spain Division Task Force responded to a wireless report at around 7 a.m.
Upon arrival at Mary Land Hill in Belmont, they found the burnt remains of a man inside a box.
The area was secured and the authorities were notified.
Officers from the Belmont Police Station, the Port of Spain Division, and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations also visited the scene.
Detectives believe that the man was killed elsewhere and then dumped in the area.
The incident raised concerns about safety and security in the area, the Express was told.
The authorities are appealing to anyone with information that can assist in the investigation to come forward and provide assistance.
Police also asked people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.
Only on Sunday, the decomposing body of a woman was found down a precipice in Maraval, inside garbage bags.
Meanwhile, at about 5.45 p.m., Brendon Barbaste was fatally shot in Cocorite.
According to officers, the incident happened so quickly that the 52-year-old man did not have time to run, and he was found slumped against the chair he was shot in.
Up to late yesterday evening police were still on the scene at Waterhole Road.
The murder toll now stands at 148.
The comparative for the same period was 132.