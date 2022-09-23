A partially burnt and dismembered body was found yesterday morning in Curepe.
Up to last night the body had yet to be identified.
Police were told that over the last two days people in the area detected a stench coming from an empty lot of land off the Southern Main Road, in the vicinity of Phillip Street.
At the time, they told police they thought it was a dog.
Around 9 a.m. yesterday, people in the community made checks discovered the badly decomposing, dismembered body of a human being.
The body was in such an advanced state of decomposition that police could not determine the ethnicity nor the gender of the deceased.