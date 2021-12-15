Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh today stated that the situation of healthcare workers being overwhelmed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic is a reality they just have to accept.
In responding to a question at Wednesday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, on how does the Ministry of Health plan to treat with the fact that a significant number of doctors and nurses have been complaining of burnout, Deyalsingh said: “We have made absolutely no secret over the past two years, especially starting about six months into the pandemic that healthcare workers are tired, they are exhausted. And what was indicated by those junior doctors is in fact the absolute truth. They have said so on theses platforms going back months now that our healthcare workers are under stress especially those on the frontline.
“You may recall about two Saturdays ago in response to this same question, I gave a detailed breakdown by each RHA (Regional Health Authority) what each RHA is doing.”
He noted that the RHAs have been trying to rotate staff as humanly possible but it needs to be remembered there is not another 2,000 fresh doctors that can be dropped into the system as nowhere in the world does that exist.
“And this burnout is locally, regionally and globally, and we have to accept that as the reality, so we try to do staff rotations.”
He said he has been meeting with the directors of health, the General Managers of nursing, the primary care physicians and the chief executive officers every single week, with another meeting scheduled for Friday, where all these concerns are discussed and brought to the Ministry’s attention.
“We try to do the psychological counselling and the mental detoxification. We do all those things but as I said two weeks ago on the Saturday, all that is not enough, what we need now is less persons coming in to the hospitals.
“The final resolution is us at the RHAs and the Ministry trying to do our best to give these heroes in the frontline, relief. But we also need the population to assist us by not engaging in activities which spread the virus and secondly, they can also assist us by simply getting vaccinated,” Deyalsingh noted.
He said currently the percentage of patients in the parallel healthcare system who are not fully vaccinated is 89 per cent, representing 6,789 persons out of 7,626.
“So our doctors and nurses, we can do as much and we’re doing as much as we can but if people who are unvaccinated continue to remain unvaccinated and continue not to isolate themselves, but still feel that the virus isn’t going to get them, that they’re young and strong, and I don’t want to get vaccinated because I can’t get an erection and my virility is affected, and it would change my DNA, and Bill Gates implanting a chip in me, and I would turn magnetic, this is where the ultimate solution lies.
“So what we need to address this very real issue is for everyone to get on the bandwagon and social distance this Christmas.”
Stating that he fears that the message is not getting through, The Health Minister added that people are saying that they are tired of the pandemic.
“People may be tired but the virus is re-energised, the virus has reinvented itself. The virus is not tired, the virus rearing to go and looking for susceptible people, those with comorbidities and those who are unvaccinated.
So that’s the reality of the situation.”
Booster Programme
Deyalsingh also stated that the booster programme, which got off the ground on Monday, is available at 17 facilities across Trinidad and Tobago.
He said that between Monday and Tuesday, 5,720 persons had received their boosters.
“I would simply say and urge, because some of the feedback we’re getting that people who are due for their boosters, they are citing Christmas, Christmas shopping and Christmas activities as a reason not to get their boosters. I strongly advise against that. As a matter of fact the opposite is true, because it’s Christmas and because you’re shopping and because you’re going in to a crowded grocery, hardware, cosmetic store or market because of Christmas, you probably need to get boosted.
Deyalsingh noted that it took just 20 minutes for him to have his booster shot, inclusive of the 10 minutes waiting period following vaccination.
“A 20 minute investment in your health this Christmas season is worth it to be around for Christmas next year,” Deyalsingh said.