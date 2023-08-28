Bus travellers’ woes

At 4 p.m., an announcement comes across the speaker at City Gate, Port of Spain: the three o’clock service to Sangre Grande is cancelled; the next scheduled departure for that route would be at five o’clock.
Passengers are visibly enraged. The line at queue seven shortens, as some commuters leave to secure alternative modes of transportation. Some remain in line, prepared to await the next bus. Minutes later, a bus pulls into the terminal.
One lady points out that that was the service cancelled a short while earlier. It is evident that the customer service representative (CSR) did not provide accurate and timely information. This statement prompts another commuter to respond: “CSR don’t know one thing.”
For many who utilise the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC), this scene might be familiar.
The Express spoke with commuters at City Gate, many of whom voiced numerous complaints about the agency.
The most repeated criticism was the tardiness of the service. Passengers shared that they would often spend hours waiting for a bus.
Andrea Robinson of Claxton Bay declared that “most of the time” the bus was “never on time”. The 43-year-old would sometimes be waiting “two to three hours for a bus”. Yet, this was hardly as outrageous as the time she waited for five hours.
Additionally, the condition of buses posed significant concern to passengers, as many were described as “dilapidated” and “defective”. A public servant recalled her experience having to use an umbrella while travelling aboard a leaking bus. Others listed unclean buses and buses without functional air-conditioning as annoyances. However, more serious grievances revolved around buses “shutting down”.
Parbatie Dean of Palo Seco stated that she uses the PTSC from Monday to Friday. She related that for this year, she has been aboard three buses that broke down. In such a case, she had to “take her own money to get other transport”. Nurse Ramlal added: “The bus might work for a few weeks well and then shut down.”
Cassie Hector and Marcia McBurnie, both of Sangre Grande, agreed that the buses seem to “always be shutting down”.
Yet, while criticisms of the PTSC ran deep, there were also praises for the system.
Many commuters explained that despite the issues they faced, the PTSC remained their primary mode of transport due to its affordability.
One user of the Port of Spain to Point Fortin special service weighed the cost of paying $42 as one-way passage, via taxi, against $12 using the PTSC. In fact, most passengers highlighted that this was their main reason for patronising the PTSC.
Tristan Frederick of Rio Claro commented that he had recently begun using the bus and was “surprised by its comfort”, as he assumed that “it would be much worse”.
Oropune Gardens resident, Omari Yocou, explained that he felt “safe on the bus” as it was a “bigger vehicle”.
However, while commuters expressed their dissatisfaction for the PTSC, they are hopeful that these issues will be addressed.