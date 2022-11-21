BUSINESS groups are of the view that in order for the sector to flourish, the Government must invest heavily in infrastructure, address the current crime situation and the constraints on the ease of doing business.
The Express spoke to a few chambers to get their perspective on what needs to be done to propel the business sector and get it booming once again.
The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce (T&T Chamber), in response, said while it acknowledged the initiatives such as those launched by the Ministry of Trade and Industry to boost exports, there continue to be stumbling blocks. The T&T Chamber outlined that it continues to provide recommendations and is confident that with better governance and collaboration between the Government and the private sector, a more prosperous economy can be achieved.
A burning issue that the chamber also wants to see address is the increasing level of crime in the country, which is impacting every citizen and business negatively.
“The country has recorded over 500 murders for the year so far, and trends continue to be worrisome. Overall, criminals are now proceeding with increasing brazenness, often armed with the most sophisticated weapons and a lack of fear of being seen,” the chamber lamented.
It also called for an urgent multi-pronged approach needed to address the myriad of issues which allow the seeding of illicit activity to continue.
Another point the chamber highlighted was the Value Added Tax (VAT) system, which must function properly and efficiently. “Just as a company complies with the law to make VAT payments, a Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) must comply with its legal obligation to pay refunds and interest where applicable. A substantial amount of his VAT refund is currently pending, making it difficult for exporters to access capital to compete globally,” the chamber observed.
Covid setback
Speaking about stagnant growth within the sector, Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce president Richie Sookhai said in the Chaguanas region there were several planned developmental projects.
However, he said, many of these investments were shelved due to the Covid-19 pandemic and are only now coming to fruition since the complete reopening of the economy.
“The entire outlook when it comes to new or future investments is quite bleak. Many are concerned about the rising crime situation, deteriorating infrastructure such as roads and drainage, bureaucracy within the public sector when getting approvals and permits, corruption as well as poor work ethics,” Sookhai expressed.
He lamented that the crime situation has been spiralling out of control for many years now and it seems to only be getting worse.
“Authorities need to put a held on this situation by truly acting the root causes instead of increasing budgetary allocation in the hope of achieving better results. In the past many of these initiatives have failed the people of Trinidad and Tobago, well it’s left to the tax payers to foot the bill,” Sookhai emphasised. He also noted that the bureaucracy levels amongst the public workforce are only getting worse and even if governments attempted to implement new digitalised initiatives, the system is always compromised by human interference.
“We need to have closer and more inclusive conversations with the Government, unions and business that will help align goals and help build a more progressive nation. Management and leadership is key in every institution, hence by selecting competent leaders and managers will help to foster an environment that will allow our local businesses to survive and strive while facilitating foreign investment into the country,” Sookhai stated.
Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce president Kiran Singh said while foreign call centres are starting up in the country and the cruise ships are returning for the cruise season, from this month, more must be done to diversify the economy.
Singh said the economy took a great hit, during the pandemic and more needs to be done to propel it.
“We must find green energy and alternative ways to generate income, otherwise we would never see the economy turning around in a positive direction,” Singh remarked.
The issue of crime was also highlighted by the chamber president, as he said it continues to be a debilitating factor, upon business and investor confidence, both local and foreign.
“We expect the Ministry of National Security and the Police Service, to engage in a more serious manner, in dealing with the criminal element, that continues to impact negatively, upon the country and the business community.
He highlighted the need to address the VAT refunds especially for the Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) as it assist these owners in restocking and also sustaining the employment within the sector.
The constant shortage of foreign exchange, Singh said, continues to greatly affect some business owners especially the SMEs.
Singh indicated that the entrepreneurial spirit, needs to be reinvigorated, especially amongst young people and the Government agencies needs to assist with the venture capital, which will help entrepreneurs.
Arima Business Association (ABA) president Christian Rampersad, explained that the Government has many repairs required all over the country and many of these repairs can be supplied by Small Contractors through Regional Corporations.
This, Rampersad said, will encourage more employment and influence spending from the lower income bracket of our economy.