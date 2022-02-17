SOME business groups are calling for a full investigation into yesterday’s islandwide power outage.
President of the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce Richie Sookhai told the Express last evening that a power outage for so many hours is certainly unacceptable as many businesses were forced to close their doors early.
The country lost its power supply around 12.50 p.m. and had not returned up to last night.
“If any damage has occurred on manufacturing equipment, T&TEC should stand liability as when electricity comes back, it causes a spike which can in turn affect your equipment. This incident needs a full investigation and customers must not be left in the dark as to the real cause,” Sookhai said.
Sookhai said this outage should now generate the conversation of privatisation as the power outage has shown the utilities in this country are not being managed properly.
“The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is a great example of not being managed in the right way, so I believe if these two entities are privatised, things will operate smoother because as it stands now, much of the infrastructure for both WASA and T&TEC is outdated,” Sookhai said.
The Confederation of Regional Business Chambers vice-chairman Ricardo Mohammad also called for a full investigation into the outage and for the report to be made public, along with recommendations on how to mitigate against this occurrence.
“This power outage caused a lot of downside risks and loss of business, owing to the fact that businesses have to shut their doors early,” Mohammed added.
President at the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce (GSFCC) Kiran Singh said this situation is cause for concern as this is the second islandwide outage since March 2021.
“We should be given some satisfactory explanation as to why this issue is occurring so often. Is it the lack of maintenance at the power generation facilities or is it some sinister work from someone to disrupt the country?
"Developed countries do not face these kinds of outages unless there is a natural disaster,” Singh lamented.
He said a lot of concerns were raised by pedestrians and business owners over the situation.
The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce chief executive Ian De Souza also expressed concerns with the long period of outage as it has negatively impacted businesses.
However, De Souza said he did not want to comment further as the cause of the blackout has not yet been ascertained.