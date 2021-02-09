"I prefer to lose business that lose someone I know".
This from business owner Videsh Singh, who has taken a stand against crime and has laid down a new policy with the hope of hindering criminal activities.
Singh, the director at Extreme Effect Graphics and Accessories at Eastern Main Road, Sangre Grande, whose business place manufactures auto licence plates, has instituted a new policy that mandates the customer to produce a valid Trinidad and Tobago identification card, a valid TT drivers' permit, and the certified copy of the vehicle.
If these documents are not produced, the sale will be refused.
In a telephone interview on Monday, Singh said that he was willing to risk the decline in business due to the new policy, but hoped that his customers will value the principle on which it was based and support it.
"I know we can lose out on business but I do not care. I have a mother, a wife, a sister, and children. Crime affects everyone and we need to take a stand. We do not know who is next. Finance is important, but lives are more valuable. I believe that right-thinking citizens will keep supporting us even with this new policy, and encourage others in what we have started here. We are trying to portray the right message, and encourage other business owners to do the same", said Singh.
The business owner said that he and his family were deeply traumatised by the recent kidnapping and murder of Andrea Bharatt, and many other women who fell prey to predators prowling in vehicles with false license plates.
"If the police had the correct license plate, then they might have rescued Andrea, and the perpetrators could have gone to court a long time ago. We can do things to help the police, curb crime, and protect ourselves and our women. Law-abiding citizens are fed-up of the crime. We have to take back our country", said Singh.
He added that he is building a customer database on the sales, which he hopes will assist the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service if they are required in solving their investigations.
A post on social media on February 6, it stated, "Extreme Effect Graphics takes this stand to not indirectly support or contribute to false licence plates being used by unlawful entities. We urge our fellow graphic shops to follow suit and implement similar policies to curb criminal activities with fraudulent license plates used by criminals. Extreme Effect Graphics apologises for any inconvenience caused but we stand firm in our decision to aid Trinidad and Tobago and the TTPS to help the fight against crime. "
Singh told Express there is currently no policy in place for license plate purchase, which may be aiding criminal activities. "Anyone can walk into a graphics shop and purchase a number plate, so anyone can get a number plate and commit any kind of crime. It starts with us business owners taking a stand against in their own way. We encourage others to follow".