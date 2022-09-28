The development in agriculture must be business-led and not solely focused on the Government’s allocation given to the industry, according to agricultural economist Dr Lorraine Waldropt-Ferguson.
During Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s budget presentation on Monday, the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries was allocated $1.330 billion.
Speaking at yesterday’s Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce’s post-budget conference at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad in Port of Spain, Waldropt-Ferguson said that as a business community, it must take the lead in the industry and not for it to be “seen as the black sheep”.
“We do not even need a exporTT, or any group like that...although that is very important to facilitate the different transactions between the ministry, ’cause the industry still has to access incentives and subsidies. As a business community, we must build the business model to lead the way instead of Government leading,” she emphasised.
The agricultural economist, attached to The University of the West Indies (The UWI), said a lot of times the attention on agriculture is focused on the social and research aspect, but if it is not treated as a business it will not grow.
“Instead of the farmers going on the television and protesting, probably, it is time the business community takes the lead and clamours for change, in terms of the long process and how the money is allocated in terms of the budget,” said Waldropt-Ferguson.
She noted the agriculture sector is under-utilised, under-explored and negatively stereotyped.
Waldropt-Ferguson called on business groups and the wider community to change their lens and see the sector from a different perspective as she outlined that there are weaknesses in the industry, such as low domestic food production, low exports, labour unavailability, non-productivity and lacklustre investment.
“With agriculture there is a lot of risk, but with any business you take risk, however, we deem agriculture as a big risk that we cannot come up with solutions to solve,” she said.
Waldropt-Ferguson said T&T has intellectual minds within the agriculture industry, and “we are losing these great minds”.
“We are losing these great minds to other countries like Australia, certain Asian countries, and the United States because agriculture is more developed there. The attitude towards agriculture here is not good as it is seen as the black sheep. This narrative must change,” she said.
Waldropt-Ferguson added that there are business opportunities that are worth exploring within the industry.
T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Charles Pashley, during his welcome remarks, also said agriculture has unfortunately been the “black sheep” of national budgets.
“Even now, agriculture received almost the same as last year in the budget, the second lowest overall. But we have been feeling the effects of inflation linked to global disruptions to supply chains, and the issue of food security is suddenly looming large in Trinidad and Tobago and the region.
“Caricom has set a target of a 25 per cent increase in agricultural production by 2025, but it is already acknowledged that we need to do much more,” Pashley lamented.