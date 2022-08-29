A 59-year-old former businessman who pleaded not guilty to breaching of a protection order last Thursday was granted $40,000 bail with a surety by an Arima Magistrate.
The accused was arrested and charged by WPC Paponette of the Northern Division Gender-Based Violence Unit following a March 2022 report made to police that a man allegedly texted his ex-girlfriend on WhatsApp.
The alleged actions were in contravention of a protection order which restrained a slew of behaviours of the man including telephoning the woman on her cell phone or at workplace or contacting her by any means.
According to the woman, who filed for the protection order following reports of verbal and psychological abuse, the man texted her twice on two separate occasions in March this year.
The man then deleted them.
The matter is scheduled to be heard on October 19.