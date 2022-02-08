A businessman who was stopped during a police speed trap is in custody after guns and ammunition were allegedly found in the car.
Around 1.30 pm on Tuesday, Traffic and Highway Patrol, Freeport police officers were conducting speed exercises on the northbound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway, near Charlieville, when they stopped a vehicle which was exceeding the speed limit, a release from the TTPS stated.
Upon further checks, police officers allegedly discovered two pistols and a quantity of ammunition in the vehicle.
The driver, 38 of El Dorado, was not able to produce a firearm users licence (FUL). He was immediately arrested.
Investigations are continuing.