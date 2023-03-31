A businessman was expected to appear before a San Fernando magistrate on Friday, charged with the fraudulent conversion of $64,000.
The charge involved the sale of a car. Stefon Rabindrunath, 31 of Barrackpore, was arrested on March 29 and charged the following day.
According to police reports, a man allegedly paid $64,000 to the accused as a down payment towards the purchase and delivery of a silver Honda Vezel vehicle. The accused allegedly promised the man the delivery of the vehicle within six to eight weeks but it was not received and attempts to obtain a refund proved futile. The matter was reported to the Fraud Squad and constable Williams investigated.
During the investigation, an exercise was conducted by officers of the Southern Division Fraud Squad and a warrant was executed at the home of a suspect, who was later arrested then charged.
Investigations were supervised by ASP Arnold Lutchman and supervised by Inspector Seepersad, Sergeant Lodhar and assisted by Corporal Ramdial and Constable Ali.