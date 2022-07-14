A Chaguanas businessman is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Thursday charged with two forgery offences.
Barry Samaroo, 53, was charged after allegedly attempting to obtain $2.1 million by false pretense.
He initially appeared before a Justice of the Peace on June 14 and was placed on $300,000 bail and the matter was placed to Thursday, a post to the police's social media page stated.
Reports indicate that during the period June 1 and August 30, 2021, a man made an application at a financial institution for a mortgage debt consolidation loan in the sum of $2.1 million, on an existing loan, for two parcels of land valued at $2,240,000 and $750,000. In support of the application, the man allegedly submitted two valuation reports from a valuations company, which were accepted as genuine, but later found to be false, the post said.
A report was made to the Fraud Squad and an investigation launched, under the supervision of Snr Supt Groome, Supt Reuben, ASP Lutchman, Insp David and Sgts Bassarath and Toney.
Samaroo was arrested in connection with the matter on June 13, and charged the following day by constable Legiere of the Fraud Squad with two offences of uttering a forged document.