A Morvant businessman who allegedly failed to deliver a PlayStation five to a customer who made a down-payment on it two years ago, has been arrested.
Roland Mathurasingh, 31, of Pelican Extension Road, Morvant, was charged with larceny of $2,350, which was the amount of the down-payment.
According to police, the owner of an online advertising and sales store was allegedly given a down-payment on October 12, 2020, by a customer toward the purchase of a PlayStation five disk system valued at $4,700.
The store owner promised delivery of the item to the buyer on December 15, 2020, but allegedly failed to do so.
Police said that attempts by the customer to contact the businessman to obtain a refund proved futile and a report was made to the Fraud Squad.
Investigations were conducted by WPC Gowrie.
Mathurasingh was arrested on April 8 and charged with the offence of larceny.
He was granted $10,000 bail by Justice of the Peace Bunny Don Asgarali last week.
Mathurasingh is scheduled to appear virtually in a hearing before a Port of Spain magistrate on May 5.