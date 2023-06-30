A 29-year-old businessman was killed in a car crash early yesterday morning at Bamboo Settlement.
Brandon Khan of Temple Street, Bamboo Settlement #2, was driving a silver Toyota Regiusace van south along Bamboo Main Road, when around 3.53 a.m. he crashed into a shipping container parked at the side of the road.
The accident took place in the vicinity of Bobby’s Motor Supplies.
The force of the impact crumpled the front of the vehicle and its right side.
Khan sustained significant injuries and died at the scene.
Residents of the area notified police, and officers from the St Joseph Police Station responded and are continuing enquiries.
This incident has pushed the number of fatal road traffic accidents to 50 for the year so far.
The comparative toll for the same period last year was 48.
When the Express visited the Bamboo Settlement community yesterday, Khan’s relatives were not present.
However, neighbours described him as a kind, caring person who was always friendly.
“I don’t know if he fell asleep behind the wheel or what. But I saw the (CCTV footage) of the accident, and it looked like he just drove straight into the trailer without attempting to stop.
“And the man was just two minutes away from home... I know that his family is taking this hard. Because he was always just a jovial fella who would always speak his mind,” one man, who identified himself only as Tony, told the Express.