Rakesh

Rakesh Gunness

A Princes Town businessman was shot dead inside his vehicle on Saturday night.

He was identified as 42-year-old Rakesh Gunness.

Police said Gunness was reversing a vehicle into his garage at Joseph Cooper Junction, Petit Cafe, at around 7:30 pm when two men entered.

The men opened fire on Gunness inside the car, hitting him multiple times.

Police said the wounded man attempted to drive the vehicle but crashed into a tree nearby.

Gunness was taken to the Princes Town District Hospital where he died.

The suspects escaped.

Gunness operated a supermarket at his home.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Alive and well

Alive and well

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service says it is aware of online posts claiming that Acting…

Judge to rule on injunction tomorrow

Judge to rule on injunction tomorrow

The High Court will deliver its decision tomorrow on whether it will grant an injunction preventing Government from substituting the Customs and Excise Division (CED) and the Inland Revenue Division (IRD) with the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority (TTRA).

‘A guard, a gun and a dog’

‘A guard, a gun and a dog’

Former minister of works and transport Jearlean John was unflatteringly described and dismissed as “the prime minister’s (Basdeo Panday) flavour of the month” by the late Edward Bayley, chairman of Nipdec, the State company that offered project implementation services to the government.

Bakr freed of charges after cop fails to show, file missing

Bakr freed of charges after cop fails to show, file missing

THE failure of the State to be prepared to move ahead with a series of criminal pro­ceedings against New National Movement (NNV) leader Fuad Abu Bakr has resulted in the charges against him being dismissed.

The charges stemmed from a Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, in June 2020, following the police-involved killing of George Floyd in the United States.

Revenge porn victims powerless

Revenge porn victims powerless

Hundreds of women across Tri­nidad and Tobago remain unpro­tected from the shame and torment of revenge pornography since existing laws fail to criminally penalise abusers who share intimate images of victims and continue to exploit them online, advocates say.

Highly organised predator groups are daily proliferating non-­consensual pornography, sharing by the thousands nude and expli­cit images of mostly young women which were stolen from them or posted without their permission.

Recommended for you