A Princes Town businessman was shot dead inside his vehicle on Saturday night.
He was identified as 42-year-old Rakesh Gunness.
Police said Gunness was reversing a vehicle into his garage at Joseph Cooper Junction, Petit Cafe, at around 7:30 pm when two men entered.
The men opened fire on Gunness inside the car, hitting him multiple times.
Police said the wounded man attempted to drive the vehicle but crashed into a tree nearby.
Gunness was taken to the Princes Town District Hospital where he died.
The suspects escaped.
Gunness operated a supermarket at his home.