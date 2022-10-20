Gopaul

A businessman was shot and killed outside his home in Palmiste this morning.

Dead is William Gopaul, 63, of Hillpiece, Palmiste.

Police were told that at 6.20a.m. Gopaul was approached by a man wearing a yellow bandana around his face.

The man asked Gopaul for some named “Benjamin”.

Gopaul replied that he didn’t who who that was.

At that moment, the suspect pulled a gun and fire three shots.

Gopaul died at the scene.

Witnesses saw the killer get into a white sedan and leave.

Gopaul was the owner of Nanotechnology, a business located at La Pique Plaza, San Fernando.

He also operated a US and Canadian visa consultancy service.

la pique

William Gopaul's business at La Pique Plaza, San Fernando.

Photo: Trevor Watson

Police officers recovered three .40 shell casings at the scene.

