A businessman was shot and killed outside his home in Palmiste this morning.
Dead is William Gopaul, 63, of Hillpiece, Palmiste.
Police were told that at 6.20a.m. Gopaul was approached by a man wearing a yellow bandana around his face.
The man asked Gopaul for some named “Benjamin”.
Gopaul replied that he didn’t who who that was.
At that moment, the suspect pulled a gun and fire three shots.
Gopaul died at the scene.
Witnesses saw the killer get into a white sedan and leave.
Gopaul was the owner of Nanotechnology, a business located at La Pique Plaza, San Fernando.
He also operated a US and Canadian visa consultancy service.
Police officers recovered three .40 shell casings at the scene.