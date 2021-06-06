A businessman was arrested after several manhole covers and quantities of copper were allegedly found by police on his property on Saturday.
Vejai Ramlackhan, 57, of St Augustine, was charged with receiving stolen items and unlawful possession.
Supt Charles and Sgt McShine led officers of the Port of Spain City Police on a search warrant exercise between 4 p.m. and 6.25 p.m., at George Street, Port of Spain.
There they conducted a search of a two-storey house where they allegedly found a large quantity of copper and five manhole covers which were stolen from the Port of Spain City Corporation.
Ramlakhan - the owner of the property - was arrested in connection with the finds.
He was subsequently charged with the offences by PC Thomas of the Port of Spain City Police Task Force.
Ramlackhan was granted station bail in the sum of $50,000 with surety by a Justice of the Peace, and is expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a Port of Spain Magistrate on July 12.