manhole1

Vejai Ramlackhan

A businessman was arrested after several manhole covers and quantities of copper were allegedly found by police on his property on Saturday.

Vejai Ramlackhan, 57, of St Augustine, was charged with receiving stolen items and unlawful possession.

manhole2

Supt Charles and Sgt McShine led officers of the Port of Spain City Police on a search warrant exercise between 4 p.m. and 6.25 p.m., at George Street, Port of Spain.

There they conducted a search of a two-storey house where they allegedly found a large quantity of copper and five manhole covers which were stolen from the Port of Spain City Corporation.

Ramlakhan - the owner of the property - was arrested in connection with the finds.

He was subsequently charged with the offences by PC Thomas of the Port of Spain City Police Task Force. 

Ramlackhan was granted station bail in the sum of $50,000 with surety by a Justice of the Peace, and is expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a Port of Spain Magistrate on July 12.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

13 more Covid deaths

13 more Covid deaths

Trinidad and Tobago recorded 13 more Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

This brought the death toll from the virus to 577.

The Ministry of Health’s website yesterday said the people were:

lseven elderly men with comorbidities,

+2
VACCINE RUSH

VACCINE RUSH

More than 2,500 manufacturing sector workers showed up at the Divali Nagar site in Chaguanas to receive their first dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 injection at the start of a public/private sector vaccination drive.

The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) collaborated with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Trade to facilitate the process.

+2
State moves on land grabbers

State moves on land grabbers

THE Commissioner of State Lands (COSL) has confirmed that legal action will be pursued against alleged land grabbers who are cultivating and occupying more than 200 acres of State land in Basil Trace, Mayaro.

This after residents of the area told the Express last week that its forests had fallen victim to hundreds of illegal “farmers”, who are attempting to divide and distribute plots among themselves.

Man claims sexual assault by cop and wife

Man claims sexual assault by cop and wife

A 22-year-old man working in a meat shop reported to the police on Saturday that he was sexually assaulted by a police officer and a woman a week ago.

Police said that around 4.30 p.m. on Saturday, the man visited St James Police Station with his report.

Moonilal: Lockdowns not working

Moonilal: Lockdowns not working

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal slammed the Government yesterday, claiming that increased lockdowns had not helped in lowering the Covid-19 infection rate, but instead increased it.

Moonilal and Davendranath Tancoo, MP for Oropouche West, hosted a United National Congress (UNC) virtual news conference, during which they berated the Government for what they said was the poor handling of the pandemic and poverty within the population.