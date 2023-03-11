republic

The proprietor of a wholesale business in Marabella was held up at gunpoint and robbed of $150,000 in cash and business cheques on Thursday.

At around 7.15 a.m. the victim was outside of Republic Bank near South Park mall when two criminals armed with guns held up and robbed him.

A police report said that the victim was at the bank when he was approached by two men who held their guns to him and announced a robbery.

The victim became fearful and handed over a JTA handle bag containing $60,000 and $90,000 in business cheques which represented yesterday sales.

The victim’s cell phone valued $4,000, his wallet containing $400, driver's permit and two Republic Bank cards were also stolen.

The suspects made their escape in a grey Kia Rio, with partial licence plate PDE, towards the St Joseph Village traffic light intersection.

Police were alerted and PC Roopchand and other officers of the Marabella police responded.

PC Roopchand is continuing investigations.

