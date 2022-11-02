THE managing director of Innovative Roofing and Construction Solutions Ltd has proposed to take legal action against the Daily News Ltd—publishers of Newsday—and one of its journalists for libel, following an article in which the company’s director was alleged to have made a comment with a racial undertone.
Should there be no response from the parties in 14 days, John-Michael Chadee intends to sue for exemplary and or aggravated damages, interest and cost for defamation, in particular, libel. He also intends to petition the court for an injunction restraining both parties from repeating or publishing any similar articles.
In the alternative, a retraction and apology, the removal of all articles with the statement from its website and the allegation not being repeated have been proposed as part of an amicable settlement.
Chadee will also be seeking damages to compensate for injury to reputation and distress caused, and costs with that proposal.
The pre-action protocol letter stated that the publication “was designed to imply that my clients were favoured in the award of a contract for the construction of the Milford Court/Pigeon Point Connector Road by the Tobago House of Assembly. In the body of the published article, the defendants provided a verbatim extract of a purported telephone conversation between (journalist Jensen LaVende) and (Chadee) which erroneously and maliciously misquoted (Chadee) and therefore implicating him as a racist”.
The letter from attorney Rondell Donowar described Chadee, who is also project manager of the company, as one who lived among people of varied ethnic and religious backgrounds, a devout Christian at a San Fernando pentecostal church and of solid family upbringing.
‘Wife of African descent’
It added that, as an employer, Chadee’s human resource is diverse with his company attracting employees of “innumerable socio-economic and demographic background”.
He is a father of two and the letter stated that, due to the nature of claim, “it is critical to note that Mr Chadee’s wife is of African descent” and his family lineage represents both African and East Indian origin.
The pre-action letter stated that the company was incorporated in 2020 but has been in existence for more than 20 years under another name. Its clients include municipal corporations, ministries and State enterprises and it successfully completed numerous civil and road-paving works throughout the country. Its private sector clients include energy industries and corporate entities.
The article was published in the newspaper last week and also placed on the newspaper’s website, which the letter said gained national and global prominence and was circulated via social media and was spoken about in all forms of media, and even on political platforms.
It was said that Chadee was dealing with calls from workers and suppliers regarding ongoing projects and LaVende’s call had caught him off-guard. It added that Chadee was driving and having a phone conversation but paused it and when he answered, LaVende identified himself as calling from Newsday. He could not recall whether a name was provided, the document stated.
The letter showed the alleged conversation the two purportedly had and it is being claimed that Chadee said “Newsday reporters” when he addressed the reporter. He claimed that LaVende later told him that he had heard the word Newsday during the conversation.
It was said that the article had a damning and devastating effect on Chadee and he and his family faced severe trauma and were left with sleepless nights and loss of critical contracts.
The Express reached out to LaVende, who said he was unable to comment and said his editor-in-chief could be contacted for any information.