crime tape
kali9

A 65-year-old businessman was robbed of his licensed firearm, his cash and the keys to his Toyota Prado on Tuesday night.

The victim told investigators that at about 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday, he was on the roadway outside his home, in Guaico, when he was flagged down by a man. The victim brought the vehicle to a stop to see what was wrong.

The suspect pull out a firearm and announce a hold-up.

The suspect informed the victim that he knew he had a firearm and demanded that he hand it over along with his cash.

He was then met by a second individual and the keys for the vehicle were demanded.

The victim, fearful for his life, complied with the instructions. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.

The police were notified and a team of officers led by Sgt Gadar, PC Salina, WPC Stephen Sammy, and PC Singh responded.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Capitol Riot Bannon Trial

Capitol Riot Bannon Trial

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives to the federal court in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Bannon was brought to trial on a pair of federal charges for criminal contempt of Congress after refusing to cooperate with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Capitol Riot Bannon Trial

Capitol Riot Bannon Trial

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives to the federal court in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Bannon was brought to trial on a pair of federal charges for criminal contempt of Congress after refusing to cooperate with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Capitol Riot Bannon Trial

Capitol Riot Bannon Trial

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives to the federal court in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Bannon was brought to trial on a pair of federal charges for criminal contempt of Congress after refusing to cooperate with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Capitol Riot Bannon Trial

Capitol Riot Bannon Trial

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives to the federal court in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Bannon was brought to trial on a pair of federal charges for criminal contempt of Congress after refusing to cooperate with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Capitol Riot Bannon Trial

Capitol Riot Bannon Trial

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the federal court in Washington, Thursday, July 21, 2022. Bannon was brought to trial on a pair of federal charges for criminal contempt of Congress after refusing to cooperate with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Hemingway Days

Hemingway Days

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, "Papa" Hemingway look-alikes help staff of the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital carry "Papa," a 185-pound loggerhead sea turtle, to be released into the Atlantic Ocean off Marathon, Fla., Thursday, July 21, 2022. Named by its rescuer after being found entangled in fishing line, the reptile was treated at the Florida Keys-based hospital and cleared for release on the 123rd anniversary of Ernest Hemingway's birth. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

Recommended for you