A 65-year-old businessman was robbed of his licensed firearm, his cash and the keys to his Toyota Prado on Tuesday night.
The victim told investigators that at about 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday, he was on the roadway outside his home, in Guaico, when he was flagged down by a man. The victim brought the vehicle to a stop to see what was wrong.
The suspect pull out a firearm and announce a hold-up.
The suspect informed the victim that he knew he had a firearm and demanded that he hand it over along with his cash.
He was then met by a second individual and the keys for the vehicle were demanded.
The victim, fearful for his life, complied with the instructions. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.
The police were notified and a team of officers led by Sgt Gadar, PC Salina, WPC Stephen Sammy, and PC Singh responded.