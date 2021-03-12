Auto-air-conditioning business owner Nicolas Mohith died at hospital on Thursday, hours after being shot in the abdomen by a gunman who walked into the garage of his home and business.
His parents were nearby.
After being shot, Mohith got into the family’s car and was taken to hospital.
Mohith, of Arouca was not robbed, and the shooting appeared to be a targeted hit.
CCTV footage of the killing shows an unmasked man walked onto the compound, and pull a gun from his waist, walking into the garage and fire several times.
It happened at around 3.15p.m.