Businessman Kartikey Ramsundar, the owner of Riverside Marina in Felicity, remained in the hands of his kidnappers last night.
He was taken from his business place at Cacandee Road around 2.50 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon by three masked men.
They confronted Ramsundar and beat him about the body, before forcing him into a white SUV and driving off.
Part of the incident was captured on CCTV footage.
Police were notified and officers from the Chaguanas Police Station responded.
About 30 minutes later, a vehicle matching the description of the one used in the kidnapping was found along Bernard Street in Felicity.
It had been burnt, police said.
Residents of the area where Ramsundar was kidnapped said yesterday they were worried about how brazen the men who took him were.
“He was at work, minding his business when he was confronted. The situation itself seems problematic. And we don’t know what is going on cause the police aren’t telling us much and the family is remaining quiet. But to be fair, I don’t blame them. It was as though them men come for him and him alone, ’cause from what I heard, there were other people in the area at the time,” one man who gave his name only as “Raj” explained.
They said Ramsundar was a “normal and quiet” person who would often drink a beer with people near his business.
“I’m not going to put my head on a block and say he wasn’t in anything. But it would shock me. The way he used to move with everyone, he was always a cool-going man. He would come by people and lime and thing. So we don’t know why anyone would want to kidnap him,” another resident told the Express.
When the Express visited a house said to be owned by Ramsundar’s relatives, people behind the gate declined to speak with the media.
Businesses want more surveillance
Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed told reporters yesterday he was hopeful Ramsundar would be found safely.
“Firstly, it is a very sad situation and my thoughts go out to the family and friends of Mr Ramsundar. But it is something that I have noticed in recent times. There seems to be an attack on the business community within Chaguanas in recent times. There was a murder of a businessman in Enterprise. Then there were recent robberies in Montrose and Felicity,” he said.
The Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC), in a statement, extended prayers and support for Ramsundar’s family.
CCIC president Richie Sookhai said, “This event is very unfortunate and we want the Ramsundar family to know that they have the full support of the Chaguanas business community. I would like to mention, however, that there could have been deterrents in place to prevent or bring better assistance in the speedy recovery of Mr Ramsundar.”
He noted that the CCIC recently called for greater surveillance in the country after the tragic murder of Chaguanas businessman Ramnarace Nandoo, the owner of C’s Cuisine Corner and BBQ.
The CCIC is once again proposing a public-private partnership where the business community of Chaguanas subsidises a portion of the installation and running costs of the surveillance technology available to prevent crime in the area.