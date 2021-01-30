A BUSINESSMAN, his wife and daughter are in police custody after a gun and ammunition were allegedly found at their home.
The 66-year-old businessman, his 53-year-old wife and 24-year-old daughter were arrested after a search warrant was executed by officers of the Special Branch at their Rochard Road, Penal home on Wednesday.
A revolver, a round of .38 calibre and cash in a variety of foreign currency were allegedly found. The three were expected to be charged.
Constable Cummings of the Special Branch was the led investigations in the case.