THE mother of a Sangre Grande businessman was abducted on Wednesday morning.

Mary Ali, the mother of supermarket chain owner Anil Ali, was snatched and bundled into a vehicle around 7.45 a.m.

Mary Ali was in company with a security officer and was about to enter one of the family businesses - Cost Cutters - at George Street when a vehicle with three occupants pulled alongside.

The security guard was overpowered as the criminals snatched the woman and sped off in the vehicle.

Police officers of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Sangre Grande CID and several other police units are investigating.

