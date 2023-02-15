A killer dressed in camouflage clothing shot and killed businesswoman and mother of three Sabrina Thomas outside her in-laws’ house in Point Fortin yesterday.
Thomas, 44, of South Oropouche, was standing near a gate at the side of the house when the shooter opened fire at point-blank range.
Her in-laws and residents heard the gunshots that struck Thomas on the head and neck.
She slumped against a wall in a sitting position on the ground and died of the gunshot injuries moments after the ambush around 8 a.m.
Thomas had minutes earlier dropped two of her children, 13 and 14 years old, off at their respective secondary schools.
The incident occurred in the garage of the in-laws’ house located off Main Road in Fanny Village, and obliquely opposite the office and yard of the contracting business run by Thomas and her husband, Edwin.
Edwin, who spoke to the media briefly outside his family’s home, said he was at home when one of their employees called him to the scene of his wife’s murder minutes after it happened.
He said she had gone to visit his mother whose birthday is today (February 14).
Asked if she was threatened, he told reporters, “I do not know. We have a good relationship in the sense of communication.”
The other relatives said they were in shock and declined to be interviewed.
A resident in the area, who wished to remain unnamed, said he knew Thomas for many years.
He said he returned home from work yesterday morning, and minutes later he heard the gunfire that ended her life.
“I was falling asleep when I hear some gunshots. We hear the mother-in-law bawling out. Neighbours rush out and when we came to the house we saw the body on the ground and blood at the back of the house by the garage. She (Thomas) was gaping. She was not saying anything. We called the police and by the time the police reached she was already dead,” he said.
“She is a nice person. We grew up in the back here. I always know her as a good person. This is a real shock. I cannot come to terms with actually seeing somebody you know for so many years and that happening right in there. Crime getting too high in the country and we need to do more concerning that,” he said.
“I heard about three gunshots. The mother-in-law stand up and one of the neighbours was consoling her and just crying out. Nobody wanted to touch the body. She said the person jump over the fence and just shoot. It wasn’t a distance gunshot. It was point-blank,” he added.
Responding to the crime scene were Insp Corrie, Sgts Ramdeo and Singh of CID and a party of Municipal Task Force officers led by ASP Bhajan, as well as homicide detectives of Region III.
Police said the area was being examined for closed-circuit television footage and checks were made for the shooter but no one was arrested.