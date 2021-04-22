PACKETS of cocaine and marijuana were seized before daybreak on Thursday by Customs and Excise officers in a narcotics bust in the Gulf of Paria.
Three men, who police said are from Trinidad, were allegedly found aboard the pirogue transporting the narcotics.
The suspects detained were a 42-year-old man of Marabella; a 36-year-old man of Crown Trace, Williamsville, and a 34-year-old man of Patna Village, Diego Martin.
The suspects were taken into custody by the Customs and Excise Marine Interdiction Unit and the vessel towed to the Customs branch at King’s Wharf, San Fernando.
A report said that around 5 a.m. a party of Customs officers were on patrol in the waters approximately one nautical mile off the Pt Fortin coastline, when they observed a boat with three persons on board.
The officers caused the vessel to stop and observed a quantity of fuel containers together with rectangular-shaped packets.
A check was made and one of the packets was found to contain material resembling marijuana and another one contained a powder-like substance resembling cocaine.
Wrapped in plastic and bound with duct tape, the 32 large packets, each with contained smaller parcels.
The weight and the value of the narcotics are yet to be tallied, officers said.
Police officers of the Southern Division also responded and assisted in the exercise.