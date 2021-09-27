POLICE shot and killed one man and arrested two others during a confrontation in Santa Cruz on Sunday.
The deceased identified only as, “Butters,” is the 32nd person killed by the police for the year.
Police said that around 5.30 p.m. officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force were monitoring a car with three men that had been parked along Sun Valley Road, lower Santa Cruz.
The officers said that residents in the area had contacted them both about the unfamiliar vehicle and the three men who they did not know.
As police drove close to the car the driver attempted to leave.
The officers however used their vehicle and blocked the car but the driver crashed his car into the police vehicle.
One of the men got out. He withdrew a gun and began firing at the police who fired back hitting him several times about the body.
The man ran a short distance and then collapsed on the road.
The other two men in the car offered no resistance.
The shot man was then taken to the Eric Williams Medical Science Centre, Mt Hope where he was pronounced dead on arrival around 5.50 p.m.
The other two men ages 20 and 23 both of Picton Road, Laventille were arrested an taken to the Morvant Police Station where they remained being questioned up to last night.
The body of the deceased was taken to the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park where a post-mortem is expected to be done this week pending a positive identification.
On Saturday night police shot and killed another man, Jaheim Joseph alias, “Chucky Blanco,” near his Mango Alley, Laventille home. Police claimed that the local dance-hall artiste had fired a gun at them that night.
His relatives had no comment when approached at the Forensic Science Centre yesterday. The Police Complaints Authority (CPA) have since launched a probe into the matter.
Enquiries are on-going.