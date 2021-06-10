The roll out of Covid-19 vaccines for workers in the construction and tourism sector in Tobago will commence at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort on Saturday.

This was confirmed by Dr Roxanne Mitchell, Acting General Manager of Primary Care Services at the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) during its virtual media conference on Thursday.

Dr Mitchell said Magdalena Grand has now been added to the list of vaccination sites in Tobago, but will specifically facilitate members in the construction and tourism industry starting on Saturday.

She said, "We have at present Canaan, Scarborough, and Roxborough health centers administering the Sinopharm vaccine in the morning from 8am-12pm, and the Astrazeneca vaccine, which is administered in the afternoon period. We have put things in place to seperate those vaccines as the second dose of Sinopharm will be coming up shortly. In doing that we are bringing up an additional site - which will be the Magdalena Grand. We will bring up that site on Saturday 12th June, 2021 from 8am. The site will operate from 8am to 4pm. We will however begin exclusive vaccination of members of the construction industry and tourism industry. We have secured vaccines for these industries and we will begin to push out the vaccination of these persons."

"They are other groups that will be accomodated in due time. Until then persons are asked to register and await an appointment for their vaccinations going forward," she added.

Vaccinations are by appointments.

Given the frustration and confusion yesterday on day one of the Government's walk-in vaccination drive for seniors at health centers across Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Mitchell sought to clarify the vaccination process on the sister isle.

She said, "Vaccinations will not be done via walk-ins, vaccinations on the island of Tobago will be done by appointment system. Once you receive (1st dose) vaccine, we will generate an automatic list for the second dose, so you don't need to register for the second dose. We will post publicly the dates in which you need to come in - in addition to sending you a message telling you when your dates will be. Even if you have not yet received a date for the second dose do not worry, you will receive your vaccine. Some people are calling 211 regarding their second dose. You are not to call 211 in reference to your second dose. You are still on schedule. We are still working out some of the logistics, but you will receive your second dose within the stipulated period of 8 to 12 weeks."

Speaking at today's Tobago Divisional Health Media Conference, Secretary of Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development Tracy Davidson Celestine said the public should not panic where vaccines are concerned.

She said "We have been receiving vaccines on a very steady basis. There is no need to rush, there is no need to crowd any of the health centers, or any of the points we would be administering vaccines."

According to Davidson Celestine, Tobago has not encountered any challenges as yet receiving vaccines.

She said, "Over the next few days or so..... I am talking from today right up to Monday, we expect that we should have additional at least 2000 persons vaccinated. Those persons would come from the construction sector, they would come from the tourism sector, and then of course through the normal flow of operations, that is persons, who would have since registered for the vaccine."

"We are well in line with the national arrangement to at least have 60% of the population vaccinated by August/September of this year," she added.

Davidson Celestine urged Tobago citizens to register for the vaccine because failure to register will result in them not being in the system.

She said, "We utilise that information to make meaningful decisions in terms of how we will roll out our vaccination exercise. As Dr Mitchell pointed out, we are vaccinating priority groups at this time. I know that the fishermen have made a call to be included in the priority groups as well, but after we have treated with the construction sector and the tourism sector, and have dealt sufficiently with those who are over 60 years, and those who would be invigilating for the CXC exams that are right around the corner, we will start treating with other sectors as a priority group going forward."

Here are the following steps to register for the Covid-19 vaccine in Tobago:

490-0248; 493-0256;493-0264;493-0289 (Whatsapp/ Text Only

Call 211

Email:covid19.trha@gmail.com

Information you must send/fill out

First name, Last name

Age

Telephone contact

Address (village/town only)

Place of work

Unit/Department

Clinic you attend (if any)

