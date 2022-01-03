Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley today advised the President Paula-Mae Weekes that the Bye-Election for the Electoral District of Debe South in the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation will be held on Monday 7 February.
This seat became vacant due to the death of Local Government Councillor, Purushottam Singh on February 14, 2021.
Rowley also advised the President that Nomination Day will be on Monday 17 January, and has requested that the Writ of Election be issued in accordance with the provisions of Section 29 of the Municipal Corporations Act, Chapter 24:04.