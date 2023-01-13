A PRISON officer who is also a practising Muslim has been given the all-clear to apply for judicial review after he claimed he was bypassed for promotion by the Commissioner of Prisons because of his beard.
The application involving Arshad Singh was heard on Monday before Justice Margaret Mohammed at the San Fernando High Court.
Singh, who is represented by attorney Imran Khan, is seeking an order quashing the Commissioner of Prisons Deopersad Ramoutar’s decision not to promote him, a declaration that the decision is unlawful, illegal, unreasonable, null and of no effect, and an order compelling the Commissioner of Prisons to promote him to the rank of prison officer II.
Singh will also be seeking damages and costs.
Last September, he was informed to report to the Prisons Training College to be promoted. When he arrived, he met other prison officers who were also to be promoted.
They were arranged in order of promotion but, before he sat, Singh said he was called to the head table and told to wait at the entrance of the room to get clarification from the Commissioner for promotion.
After being briefed, the Commissioner of Prisons and other senior officers met Singh and he was asked by the Commissioner to explain his facial hair. Singh referred to a letter he sent in August 2022.
He said the Commissioner told him he had not received the letter and he would not be promoting him because of his facial hair.
Singh stated in his affidavit that the Commissioner asked him to leave “because the Commissioner didn’t want any further embarrassment while the others were being given their instruments of appointment”. While on his way out, he passed more than 20 officers and Singh said this was embarrassing and distressing to him.
Singh said the failure to promote him was unlawful, illegal and procedurally improper and/or unreasonable, and amounted to a penalty being imposed on him without disciplinary proceedings.
He also said it was a breach of the rules of natural justice and he was not allowed to make representation in his defence to the Commissioner’s decision.
Singh is further contending the decision was contrary to the law, and an abuse of power and process.
Singh said it is unfair and unreasonable not to be allowed to wear his beard, and added, “The wearing of the beard is a religious practice or observance which right is guaranteed to me under the Constitution.”
In his sworn statement filed before the court, Singh stated that as a devout and practising Muslim, his religion mandates him to wear a beard, as it is important for men in the practice of Islam and falls in the category of religiously motivated acts.
He also referred to the narrative which states that the Messenger of Allah ordered the moustache to be trimmed and the beard to be left.
Singh said it was clear the growing of the beard is a command for Muslims to follow. It was added that, based upon authentic narrations, all scholars of Islam have agreed on the ruling that to grow a beard is essential upon all Muslim men, and it is unlawful for them to shave it.
The prison officer, who is at present assigned to the Port of Spain Prison, has been employed with the prison service since 2005 and has never had any disciplinary action taken against him.
Singh said while working at the Maximum Security Prison between 2010 and 2011, threats were made to his life and that of his colleagues. He said he was not been afforded the opportunity to get a prison-issued firearm and he was given verbal permission to keep his facial hair as a means of “target hardening”.
Until 2018, he kept his beard at about half an inch.
After fulfilling the fifth pillar of Islam, a pilgrimage to the Holy Land of Mecca, in 2018, Singh said he wrote for permission to keep his facial hair which had grown longer.
Singh said there were other prison officers in different units who were allowed to wear their facial hair.
He said there were no objections to him keeping his beard by the supervisors and while, on several occasions, he was asked by senior officers about the beard, he was not warned or advised of any breach of regulations or orders.
He even said that twice in 2020 and once in 2021 the then-commissioner of prisons asked about his facial hair. Singh said on all occasions he advised him to have it properly groomed, and he did such.
In 2022, Singh, however, said Ramoutar, the new Commissioner of Prisons, made rounds at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility and spoke to him about his beard. He was later told by another prison officer that he was required to write for permission to keep his beard.
Singh added his promotion was approved by the Public Service Commission, over which the Commissioner does not have the jurisdiction to reverse.
A pre-action protocol letter was sent to the Prisons Commissioner before the matter was taken before the court.
The matter has been scheduled for March 27.