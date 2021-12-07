“You are definitely to blame if you can stand by and watch the significant harm of other human beings without lifting a finger to help.”
So said Dr Hazel Da Breo, psychotherapist and founder/director of Sweet Water Foundation in Grenada, during a virtual dicussion organised by the Coalition Against Domestic Violence, as part of its annual general meeting yesterday.
The topic was “The role of bystanders in preventing and responding to domestic violence”, coinciding with the United Nations and the international community in observing “16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence”.
Discussing the theoretical frameworks for understanding bystander mobilisation, Da Breo said: “Research is lacking in the perspective of the bystander. We know about the perpetrator perhaps best of all. We know about the victim very well. We have very less information about what motivates the bystander to either remain complicit or to stage an intervention.”
However, she said, through research, bystanders have given reasons, including not being physically able to have any effect in preventing the violence before them.
Additionally, the social constructionist theory explains that bystanders also consider the fear of repercussions and minding one’s own business when exposed to domestic violence.
Da Breo said that bystanders can also experience second-order sexual harassment, which refers to the harassment suffered by those who stand and support victims of violence against women.
She said the theory behind bystander immobility or complicity came to be when Jews who underwent persecution by Hitler’s regime in Germany said it was also painful to know that ordinary German nationals and Europeans were standing by and watching them being led to their deaths.
“They said in rebuttal of the phrases, ‘It was not our concern. It was not our responsibility but who were we to do anything’, that you are definitely to blame if you can stand by and watch the significant harm of other human beings without lifting a finger to help,” said Da Breo.
Also speaking, youth leader and representative of Victim Eyes, Makesi Francis, said: “Think of yourself as a bystander because many of us if not all of us would have been a bystander at some point and we understand that a bystander is someone who observes conflict or any unacceptable behaviour.
“According to the United States Department of Justice, a bystander is present at 70 per cent of assaults and 52 per cent of robberies. And based on a survey that would have been recently done, 90 per cent of persons indicated that they were a bystander at some point,” he added.
Francis also explained that before attempting to intervene, bystanders may assess the situation to determine what kind of help they might be able to approach with before choosing a strategy to respond. Referencing local parlance, he said many people are often called a “macco” when they observe others’ actions, or someone who lives in the “corner house”, giving the notion that persons living in a house located at a corner are aware of everything taking place in the area.
This showed that in Trinidad and Tobago there is a culture of being a bystander.
Posing the question, why is it important for a bystander to respond, he said it could be a life-or-death situation and bystanders could possibly end violent situations from escalating.
The annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is a global campaign calling for an end to violence against women and girls.
It takes place from November 25, International Day of the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and ends on December 10, Human Rights Day.