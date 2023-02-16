Curtis Dick faced a magistrate on Wednesday, charged with last month’s triple murder in Cunupia.
Dick, also known as 'C-Man', was charged with the murders of Kevin Ramjattan, Shawn Thomas and Jervon Ince.
Dick, 22 of Enterprise, also faced charges of possession of firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of firearm to endanger life and possession of ammunition to endanger life. He appeared before Chaguanas magistrate Adrian Darmanie and the matter was adjourned to March 15.
Ramjattan, 35 of Cunupia, Thomas, 37 of Arima and Ince, 20 of Cunupia, were at Hassarath Road, Cunupia on January 28, when they were shot at by a gunman. Ramjattan and Thomas died at the scene. Ince was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for medical treatment where he died the following day.
Investigations were spearheaded by Supt Dhillpaul and supervised by ASP Persad and Insp Hosein, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three.
Dick was charged with the offences by constable Latchman, also of HBI Region Three, following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore Paul.