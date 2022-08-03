Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of a Committee to review and report on the placement of statues, monuments and other historical signage and recognition in Trinidad and Tobago by December 31.
On July 21, The Cabinet appointed committee will be chaired by Emerita Professor Bridget Brereton. Other members of the committee are Dr Eastlyn Kate McKenzie, Zaida Rajnauth, Chief Ricardo Bharath-Hernandez and Kobe Sandy.
According to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister this afternoon, the Cabinet recognised the need for issues associated with the historical placement of statues, monuments and signage to be studied and for consideration to be given to determining what steps and decisions should be taken for Trinidad and Tobago.
Accordingly, it has requested that this Committee review same and report back to Cabinet within the stated time frame.