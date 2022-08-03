Columbus

Vultures circle the Christopher Columbus statue sculpted and erected in Moruga by Curator of the Moruga Museum Eric Lewis. Photo: Richard Charan

Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of a Committee to review and report on the placement of statues, monuments and other historical signage and recognition in Trinidad and Tobago by December 31.

On July 21, The Cabinet appointed committee will be chaired by Emerita Professor Bridget Brereton. Other members of the committee are Dr Eastlyn Kate McKenzie, Zaida Rajnauth, Chief Ricardo Bharath-Hernandez and Kobe Sandy.

According to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister this afternoon, the Cabinet recognised the need for issues associated with the historical placement of statues, monuments and signage to be studied and for consideration to be given to determining what steps and decisions should be taken for Trinidad and Tobago.

Accordingly, it has requested that this Committee review same and report back to Cabinet within the stated time frame.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The unmarked graves of Basta Hall

The unmarked graves of Basta Hall

On most days, you will find a flock of sheep and goats grazing on a windswept hillside that is the Basta Hall Public Cemetery.

It would be hard to tell them apart, since all a sheep can manage in tropical Trinidad is a mangy patch of wool at best.

And they all seem to bleat the same “beh”.

Between them and the CEPEP gang, they keep the cemetery grass as pristine as a golf course green.

Recommended for you