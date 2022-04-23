The cutting and stealing of overhead cables are being blamed for a fire which gutted three houses at Marabella early Friday morning.
One of the homeowners, Junior John, 50, said the cable thefts in the area may have ignited the fire that has led to his estimated $100,000 in losses to his residence, household appliances and possessions.
John, who resides alone, said he was not at home when the fire ignited, but he was told that sparks were seen on the severed electrical cables on his street at Bayshore West.
“I want to believe that all of this has something to do with cable stealing, the cutting of the cables. I hope this is a lesson to these fellas who are cutting the cables all over the country, now that people are losing houses and all items. I lost everything in my house. All appliances. I hope these thieves see what going on. I hope they put a stop to it”, said John.
He said that last week there was an outage of internet and cable services after thieves severed the cables on his street.
“I was at work when it happened. But I heard that people took a ladder and climbed up on it and on my house to get to the cable”, he told Express.
Another victim, Samuel James, 57, said he and his six family members, including two grandchildren aged six and 11, had to run out of the house when the fire broke out around 1.30 a.m.
He said his daughter heard a crackling noise on the pole outside their house and he looked out to see sparks on the cables and wires.
“She woke us up and said there was fire on the pole. The electrical wires were sparking. The second house started to catch. Then the fire spread to my house. The cables were falling and we could not pass through our gate. We had to break through the galvanise by a neighbour to get out. We just watched the house burn”, said James.
James said that the house burned within minutes, and there was no time to save anything except themselves.
He said the schoolbooks, uniforms and supplies of his two grandchildren, aged 11 and six years old, both pupils of San Fernando Boys’ Roman Catholic School, were destroyed.
James said that he would seek shelter at the home of one of his daughters in Claxton Bay until they can rebuild of get other accommodations.
James and John said they had applied to the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) years ago and were awaiting approval of their applications.
Local Government Councillor of Marabella West Michael Johnson said that the other resident who was affected is Alanis Alexander, the owner of a shop at the front of her property, whose house was also gutted.
Alexander was not at the scene when the Express visited on Friday.
Johnson said that he was awaiting the reports of the authorities before he made any pronouncement on the cause of the fire.
He said, however, there were numerous reports of cable theft throughout the district.
“There are a lot of severed and drooping lines as you drive through this area, and in parts of San Fernando. Residents have lost mainly internet services, sometimes for one or two days before the service provider rectifies the loss of services”, said Johnson.
The local government councillor said that officials of the disaster management unit delivered pillows and mattress to the affected residents, whom he was told were staying temporarily with their friends and family.
He said that he had also spoken to his colleagues at the San Fernando City Corporation for other assistance to the victims, and that next Tuesday there should be meeting on further assistance for them.