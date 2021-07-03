With the opening of the borders of Trinidad and Tobago set for July 17, Caribbean Airlines has revealed its commercial flight schedule.
The airline will introduce the schedule on a phased basis starting with operations between Trinidad and Tobago (POS) and the Eastern Caribbean on July 17, alongside the re-start of operations to New York, Miami and Toronto. The airline’s daily service to Cheddi Jagan International, Guyana continues.
Two immediate additions to the network out of POS is twice weekly service to Eugene F. Correia, Ogle, International Airport, Guyana and weekly service to/from Dominica.
Flights to Jamaica, Orlando and St. Lucia will operate from August 13 and 16 respectively, with other destinations added later on.
Flights are available for sale via www.caribbean-airlines.com, Caribbean Airlines Mobile App, Reservations Sales and Service Centres, Ticket Offices and Travel Agents.
Caribbean Airlines has been proactive in putting systems in place, for the convenience and wellbeing of its employees and customers.
Passengers can verify the entry requirements and other important travel information for any destination within the Caribbean Airlines network using the Caribbean Airlines Sherpa Tool at travelguidelines.caribbean-airlines.com