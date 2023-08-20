Chaotic scenes at the Piarco International Airport today, after travelers turned up, only to be told that all Caribbean Airlines (CAL) flights had been cancelled.
CAL staff, including pilots, took industrial action overnight after negotiations broken down, passengers were told.
Passengers were told them they should go home, and that they would be contacted.
Between midnight and noon today, eight flights were cancelled.
Four flights are international, departing for Miami, New York, Orlando, and Toronto.
Flights to Barbados and St Lucia have also been cancelled.
Four flights to Tobago have also been cancelled.
Of the seven flights due to arrive today, five have been cancelled - four from Tobago, and one coming from Barbados.
Two flights, from Grenada and Guyana, did arrive.
One passenger said she had a direct flight to Miami, Florida this morning at 9.10a.m., with a connecting flight going on to Orlando, where Disney World is located.
The woman, along with hundreds of others, were told by a CAL representative that some CAL employees were not at work.
Passengers are demanding an immediate alternative in order to get to their destinations on schedule.
In a statement, CAL said there were disruptions to its operations due to “resource constraints”.
“The airline is experiencing delays and cancellations to many of its international and domestic services. Affected customers are being advised they will be re-accommodated on the first available services”.
CAL did not explain to its customers what has caused the chaos.