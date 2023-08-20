CAL

Someone carved this Caribbean Airlines aircraft from driftwood and erected it near the village of San Souci on Trinidad's north coast. Tobago is on the horizon. Photo: Richard Charan

Chaotic scenes at the Piarco International Airport today, after travelers turned up, only to be told that all Caribbean Airlines (CAL) flights had been cancelled.

CAL staff, including pilots, took industrial action overnight after negotiations broken down, passengers were told.

Passengers were told them they should go home, and that they would be contacted.

Between midnight and noon today, eight flights were cancelled.

Four flights are international, departing for Miami, New York, Orlando, and Toronto.

Flights to Barbados and St Lucia have also been cancelled.

Four flights to Tobago have also been cancelled.

Of the seven flights due to arrive today, five have been cancelled - four from Tobago, and one coming from Barbados.

Two flights, from Grenada and Guyana, did arrive.

One passenger said she had a direct flight to Miami, Florida this morning at 9.10a.m., with a connecting flight going on to Orlando, where Disney World is located.

The woman, along with hundreds of others, were told by a CAL representative that some CAL employees  were not at work.

cal

Passengers are demanding an immediate alternative in order to get to their destinations on schedule.

In a statement, CAL said there were disruptions to its operations due to “resource constraints”.

“The airline is experiencing delays and cancellations to many of its international and domestic services. Affected customers are being advised they will be re-accommodated on the first available services”.

CAL did not explain to its customers what has caused the chaos.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Govt, Opposition MPs list lands, properties on Form B

Govt, Opposition MPs list lands, properties on Form B

Several Government and Opposition MPs listed their lands and properties on Form B of their declaration forms to the Integrity Commission, a search by the Sunday Express has found.

There has been controversy over Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s non-declaration of his Inez Gate, Tobago, townhouse on Form B of his declaration filed for 2019 to the Integrity Commission.

Trials and triumphs of ‘Mr Dependable’

Trials and triumphs of ‘Mr Dependable’

Right there in the foreword of the book, Tiger! Tiger! Burning Bright, you get the immediate sense of the current slump in West Indies cricket. It is the story of the success of the man they called the “Tiger”, in a period distinctly similar to the doom and gloom cricket lovers are once again experiencing at the hands of one of the region’s most critical institutions.

Fire shuts down Proman’s Melamine 1 Plant at Pt Lisas

Fire shuts down Proman’s Melamine 1 Plant at Pt Lisas

Energy products company Proman has temporarily ceased work activities at one of its plants at Pt Lisas, following a fire yesterday.

The fire occurred around 8.05 a.m. at its Melamine 1 Plant on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.

Flames and yellow and white smoke could be seen by employees of other companies on the estate, as well as residents nearby.

Reopen probe into Rowley’s Tobago townhouse

Reopen probe into Rowley’s Tobago townhouse

The Integrity Commission has been issued a second pre-action protocol letter demanding that it re-open its investigation into Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s Inez Gate, Tobago, townhouse.

Attorney Vishaal Siewsaran, of former attorney general Anand Ramlogan’s Freedom Law Chambers, sent the first pre-action letter dated August 3, 2023, on behalf of his client, Ravi Balgobin Maharaj, challenging the Commission’s decision to terminate its investigation into Rowley.

FIGHT OVER FRESH ELECTION

FIGHT OVER FRESH ELECTION

The Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has determined that a fresh election should be held for the Lengua/Indian Walk seat in the Princes Town Regional Corporation (PTRC) after the first election was declared void for the electoral district.

The “historic development” was announced by the EBC yesterday following a tie between the candidates for the United National Congress (UNC) and the People’s National Movement (PNM) after last Monday’s local government election.

Recommended for you