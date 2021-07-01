Caribbean Airlines advises that due to Tropical Storm Elsa, the following flights have been cancelled for Friday.
FLIGHT ROUTING
BW 205 Grenada to Barbados
BW 204 Barbados/St.Vincent/Grenada
BW 214 Barbados to Ogle, Guyana
BW 215 Ogle, Guyana to Barbados
The airline has reached out to the affected passengers, who will be re-accommodated on the next available service.
Customers are further advised to visit www.caribbean-airlines.com, download the Caribbean Airlines Mobile app, check the social media pages (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) or call the Caribbean Airlines Call Centres for the latest updates:
USA, Canada & St. Maarten + 1 800 920 4225
Caribbean & Guyana + 1 800 744 2225
Trinidad & Tobago and Suriname + 1 868 625 7200
Caracas + 58 212 335 7405
Jamaica (International calls) + 1 800 523 5585
Jamaica (Local calls) + 1 888 359 2475
All other locations + 1 800 523 5585