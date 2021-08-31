CARIBBEAN Airlines Cargo has signed an agreement with Megacap SA Ltd as its General Sales and Service Agent (GSSA) to facilitate cargo shipments from several cities in China.
In a statement, the airline said the agreement took effect yesterday and the cargo shipments to the Caribbean will be facilitated via Megacap’s six hubs including Beijing city office, Beijing airport office, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Dalian.
Commenting on the partnership, Caribbean Airlines general manager, cargo and new business, Marklan Moseley, said: “The appointment of Megacap comes at an opportune time, giving freight forwarders and shippers in China access to the Caribbean, with real-time, customised logistic solutions.”
CEO of Megacap, Allan Tam, said: “Megacap is proud to be the GSA of Caribbean Airlines. Caribbean Airlines provides many niche destinations which can fulfil the current market vacuum in China; and our team is very excited about this cooperation.”
The airline operates an all-cargo schedule of 14 weekly Boeing 767 flights. This service facilitates shipments between the carrier’s Miami hub and Trinidad, Kingston, Montego Bay, Guyana and Barbados. The airline also transports cargo in the belly hold of its Boeing 737 and ATR aircraft on select passenger routes between Trinidad and New York, Toronto, Barbados, St Vincent, Grenada and St Lucia.
Customers also benefit from the option to make payments in their local currency in most jurisdictions.
In December, 2020, CAL announced that it had partnered with the US-based General Sales and Service Agent (GSSA), Network Cargo Management Corporation to expand its cargo coverage in the United States.
The airline said then that it had increased its freighter schedule from six to 12 weekly flights offering 120,000 pounds of capacity between Miami, and several Caribbean destinations including Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Jamaica and Barbados.
The carrier said that it is also transporting cargo on many of its Caribbean destinations including but not linked to Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Martin, Grenada, St Lucia, Guyana, Barbados Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.