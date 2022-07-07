Caribbean Airlines has stated that effective of June 28, 2022, it would increase its cargo network to and from Cuba.
Through cooperation with General Handling Agent-Aerovaradero, the airline will provide air cargo services twice weekly into Havana on Tuesdays and Saturdays on scheduled passenger flights. The goods would then be distributed by the handling agency as needed to the various provinces and districts of Cuba. Customers will be able to ship regular freight, prescription medications, live animals, and perishable products in the aircraft's belly.
Cargo connection will be offered through the airline's Port-of-Spain hub to the entire Caribbean, including Guyana, Jamaica, and Barbados, in addition to transporting commodities between Cuba and Port-of-Spain, Trinidad.
ExporTT assisted Caribbean Airlines in launching its operations in Cuba by setting up key connections and organising training. ExporTT, which has a presence in Havana, gives hundreds of items from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) access to the Cuban market, where Caribbean Airlines Cargo will serve as the main carrier.
Marklan Moseley, general manager of cargo and new business development, made the following remarks on the launch: "Caribbean Airlines Cargo has supported the movement of goods between Cuba, Guyana, and Trinidad via charter flights in the last couple of years. However, this expansion to offer full cargo services via our passenger flights is a welcome and exciting development. It will improve connectivity and increase opportunities for trade and the seamless movement of cargo between Cuba, and the region".
With twice-weekly flights on both routes, Caribbean Airlines Cargo recently reopened cargo operations to Suriname and Curacao. Customers may contact Caribbean Airlines Cargo, Port-of-Spain, via phone at 868.669.3000, option 4, or by email at cargo@caribbean-airlines.com.