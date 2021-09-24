POLICE have arrested a man in connection with an arson attack on a house in California, Couva, early Thursday morning.
The 34-year-old man was arrested by Couva police.
A police report said that at around 1.30 a.m. the victim retired to his bed and was later awoken from sleep by smoke emanating from the back of his two-storey house.
The victim contacted emergency personnel and appliances from the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service, Savonetta Fire Station, were dispatched to the location.
Officers of the Couva Police Station also responded to the distress call.
The fire was extinguished with no reported injuries.
The estimated value of the damage is yet to be determined.
PC Douglas of the Couva Police Station is continuing investigations.