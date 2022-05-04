Members of the Guayaguayare, Ortoire and Mayaro fishing community staged a protest at the Guayaguayare Fishing Port yesterday over the impact of rising fuel costs and the decreasing price for fish.
During the protest, Guayaguayare/Ortoire/Mayaro Fisherfolk Association president Bernadette Fonrose called for a fuel subsidy for all fisherfolk across the island and for the Government to return to importing regular gas and making it available to them.
“In this Guayaguayare area, when you look around you’re seeing BP facilities, BHP, NGC (National Gas Company)... this is the home of oil and gas, and we as a people in the fishing community of Guayaguayare, Ortoire and Mayaro are facing challenges with what is happening with the gas,” Fonrose said.
She said when they had access to regular gas, both gas and oil for a 20-gallon tank would cost $300. But with the closure of the refinery at Pointe-a-Pierre and the Government ceasing the importation of regular gas, they now have to spend $500 to fill the same 20-gallon tank with super gas, which poses a challenge to them.
“They felt that regular gas was something that was only beneficial to the fishing community. They must understand that is not only fisherfolk who use regular gas. A lot of vehicle owners used to use the regular gas,” said Fonrose.
She said with the April 19 increase in the price of super gas, a $500 tank is now costing them $600 to fill, and that is for those who have their own vehicles.
“If you do not own your vehicle, that could cost you $650 or $700 depending on the person who’s delivering the gas—but that is not their concern.”
Calling for a committee to be established to deal with the gas situation, Fonrose added that with regular gas no longer available, members of the fishing community had no alternative but to switch to super gas, but that brought about a different challenge.
She said most fishermen use Yamaha 75HP engines, but what they’ve observed in the last five years is that every three months they have to take their Yamaha engines to the mechanic for repairs because the super gas does not agree with the boat engines.
Seaweed a problem
And she said all this is happening at a time when the price of fish continues to decrease.
“Nobody is listening to us, but I want them to understand when Jesus Christ wanted faithful men, he went down to the shore and he got faithful men who were his disciples. The time will come, the hour will come when they will want the fisherfolk to support them. There is a time for everything, and the fishing community time come,” Fonrose said.
She said the other thing plaguing the fishing community is the presence of sargassum seaweed.
“Just imagine on January 9, 2021, 17 fishing boats lost their nets through sargassum seaweed. We lobbied our Member of Parliament. He, in turn, wrote to the then-minister of agriculture Senator Clarence Rambharat, and we copied Fisheries Division. The then-minister went on national radio and said he knew nothing about that in Guayaguayare.”
Stating that they were never compensated for their nets, Fonrose said at the end of the day when food crop farmers are flooded out, they’re compensated.
“What we’re saying is that we have no control over sargassum. It’s killing our livelihood. We cannot catch fish. I’m a fish processor. I need bonito and blue marlin to operate my business.”
She said at this time of the year she would have had two deep freezers full with bonito fillet and about four blue marlins cut up, waiting for processing.
“My deep freeze and them empty... I’m struggling. I have an order for smoked fish I cannot fulfil. It’s not the fishermen’s fault.”
She said instead of the Government helping the fishing community deal with the sargassum threat, they’re just adding to the pressure they face.
“We want back our regular gas. The Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) is trying to buy the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery... our opinion in the fishing community is that they should sell the refinery to the OWTU because we know when OWTU gets the refinery, we the fisherfolk will get regular gas. And the challenges that we’re having with our gas expense and to repair our boat engines every three months will come to an end.
“So today, I hope the Government of Trinidad and Tobago will hear the cry of the fishing community in Guayaguayare and across this nation, as we say to them—have a heart and bring back our regular gas, and do something about the price of super gas.
“We’re not begging, we’re asking,” Fonrose said.